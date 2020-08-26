1934 - 2020

Suzanne Eve Sanders (Kuperman)

Formerly Suzanne Soll

Nee Suzanne Jaffe







Born: May 21, 1934 in New York, New York to Ralph and Lillian Jaffe

Deceased: July 21, 2020



Raised in the Upper West Side, Suzanne graduated from Hunter College High School at age 16. She received her BA and completed coursework for a master's degree at Hunter College while raising her young family.

An educator and mentor to others, Suzanne taught kindergarten and first grade at PS 87 for nearly three decades, where she was beloved by students and parents alike.



A committed and influential member of her the community, she was an early advocate for repurposing unused outdoor areas for classroom growing. With a broad vision towards providing welcoming spaces, she was awarded a grant to have a large mural painted across the entire side of a brownstone overlooking PS 87's kindergarten playground.



Following a strong interest in philosophy and desire to improve people's lives, she became a Reiki Master and teacher who had a lasting positive influence on those who studied with her.



An avid horticulturalist and volunteer, Suzanne joined the Carl Schurz Park Conservancy in 2002 and oversaw the cultivation of her own section of the park, actively engaging others to participate.



A dedicated reader of literature and poetry, she remembered everything she ever read, and was devoted to her book club of many years.



Beyond these accomplishments, Suzanne's great pride was in having nurtured a close-knit family. She is survived by her beloved husband, Albert Kuperman; her loving children, Valerie, Steven (Katherine) and Ralph; life-long friend and first husband Richard Soll; sister Helene; grandchildren Hannah (Wes), Yale Jesse and Lauren; great granddaughter Beatrice; and nieces and nephew, Gerda, Lee and Maya and their families.



Continuing her long time support for these organizations, contributions in her memory would be appreciated by Teens for Food Justice (teensforfoodjustice.org)

and the Carl Schurz Park Conservancy (carlschurzparknyc.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store