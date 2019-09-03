GRANT--Suzanne. On Sunday, September 1st, 2019, Suzanne Grant of Mount Kisco, NY, passed away at the age of 56. She was born on October 8th, 1962, in Rochester, NY, to parents Ronald (deceased) and Dolores Sibs. Suzanne was a graduate of Tufts University, a dedicated member of the Bedford Central School Board for six years, and a passionate local volunteer. She was also the co-proprietor of PORCH Home + Gifts, a retail store in Mount Kisco. Suzanne is survived by her husband of 29 years, David Grant, with whom she has two children, Samantha (23) and Dylan (20). Suzanne also leaves behind her mother, Dolores, her brother, Ronald Jr., and her very beloved extended family. Although the end of her life came unexpectedly, Suzanne passed on peacefully, surrounded by her loving family until the very end. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at Noon at Temple Shaaray Tefila in Bedford Corners, and will be followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Kisco. Always motivated by the desire to make the world a better place, Suzanne leaves behind a legacy of warmth and generosity. Those who are inclined to follow her example can do so by making a donation to Neighbors Link, 27 Columbus Ave., Mt. Kisco, NY 10549, The Fox Lane Rewarding Potential Scholarship, PO Box 280, Bedford, NY 10506 or the Suzanne Grant Memorial Fund for Bedford Central Schools, PO Box 4406, Greenville, DE 19807. Edwardsdowdle.com
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 3, 2019