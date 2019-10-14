LEVITAN--Suzanne D., beloved wife of the late Bertram D. Levitan, died peacefully in her home on October 11th, after a six month battle with heart disease. Loving mother of Michael (late Susan) Levitan, Richard (Peggy) Levitan and Nancy (Jay) Rheingold. Cherished grandmother of Brian (Ali), Matthew (Jaime), Dani (Seth), Marisa (Jordan), Kristen (David). Adored great-grand- mother to Benjamin, Mason, Sydney, Samantha, Alexander, Chase, Jake, Bree, Zachary, Jack and Sophia. Funeral service on October 16, 12:00, at Guttermans, Woodbury.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 14, 2019