LYNN--Suzanne. Suzanne Marie Lynn, Attorney, born December 26, 1948, passed away on May 28, 2020 of non-COVID19 related causes. She was raised by her father, the late Conrad Lynn, pioneering civil rights lawyer, and her mother, Yolanda Lynn, in Skyview Acres Co-Op, an intentionally diverse community in Rockland County, NY. She graduated Radcliffe College in 1971 and received her J.D. from Columbia University Law School in 1975. Suzanne's professional career reflected her lifelong commitment to public service, civil rights and social justice. At the time of her passing, Suzanne was General Counsel to the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services. During the COVID19 pandemic she ensured the legality of New York City contracts for emergency supplies, balancing the need to cut through red tape with legal requirements. She will be remembered as a strong and dedicated leader who worked tirelessly on behalf of her agency and the people she served. Prior to her time at DCAS, she served as Deputy Commissioner for Community Development at the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development, Staff Attorney for the Reproductive Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, General Counsel to MDRC, Counsel to the New York City Public Advocate, and Chief of the Civil Rights Bureau of the New York State Attorney General's Office. Suzanne's personal interests were eclectic, reflecting her vibrant engagement with life and her beloved New York City. She was an ardent lover of books, theater, film, the New York City Ballet, travel, exercise, and good food and wine. Her family and friends valued her brilliance, laughter, gener-osity, wisdom, mentoring, honesty, and love. She is survived by siblings Alexander Lynn, Gabrielle Lynn Savage, Garret Glass, Sarah Glass, Mary De la Roca, Caroline Glass, birth mother Mary L. Garretson Glass, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Date for memorial service TBA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Hospice of Rockland, Food Bank for New York City, and Doctors Without Borders.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.