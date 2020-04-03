McGRATTAN--Suzanne, formerly of New York City and Hampton Bays, NY, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 79 on March 13 at her home in Boca Raton, FL. Graduate of Marymount Manhattan College; Fordham Law School; New York University Law School. She was Assistant Attorney General and Administrative Law Judge for the City and State of New York. She is survived by her children Alanna Kearney of Hawley, PA and James Kearney and his wife Kelly of Lake Worth, FL; her sister Alana McGrattan and brother Sean McGrattan; her adoring grandchildren Abigail and Nathanial Lopez; loving family spanning three generations. Services are postponed until further notice because of on-going restrictions.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 3, 2020