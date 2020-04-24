Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUZANNE ROBERTS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERTS--Suzanne F. The entire University of Pennsylvania community is profoundly saddened by the passing of Suzanne Roberts, beloved friend, Penn parent and grandparent, and widow of distinguished alumnus and longtime Penn Medicine Board member Ralph J. Roberts. Suzanne was a woman of many talents - as an actress, broadcaster, and educator - and was devoted to having a positive impact on the world. Suzanne's passion and commitment to the arts and theatre had an indelible impact on Philadelphia and beyond, highlighted by the magnificent presence of the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on the Avenue of the Arts. At Penn, the Roberts family created a legacy of life and hope for cancer patients in the Philadelphia area and beyond, with their landmark gift which helped create the Roberts Proton Therapy Center, the largest and most integrated facility in the world for proton therapy. Suzanne and the Roberts family also positively impacted innumerable lives with their thoughtful philanthropy supporting faculty at the Perelman School of Medicine and scholarships for Wharton undergraduates. On behalf of our faculty, students, and staff, and the countless patients treated at the Roberts Proton Therapy Center, we extend our deepest sympathy to the entire Roberts family. David L. Cohen, Chair, Board of Trustees Andrew R. Heyer, Chair, Penn Medicine Board Amy Gutmann, President J. Larry Jameson, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and Dean, Perelman School of Medicine Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO, University of Pennsylvania Health System



