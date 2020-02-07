SALZINGER--Suzanne, born in the Bronx in 1932, died in Soho on February 5, after a long illness. Suzy was a fiercely loving wife, mother and grandmother, a dedicated and brilliant researcher, an enthusiast of the arts and an intrepid ocean swimmer. A developmental psychologist at the New York State Psychiatric Institute at Columbia for over 50 years, Suzy's dozens of studies investigated child and language development and pioneered the field of social networks, particularly as they affected the social welfare and mental health of children. Her work was distinguished by its combination of theoretical elegance and practical relevance. Suzy was passionately dedicated to social justice, and believed firmly that the knowledge she created added to it. In the early 80's, Suzy and her husband John turned a loft into a unique space open to friends and family -- Suzy was the person many turned to for advice and solace. Suzy is survived by her husband John Antrobus, children Leslie, Alison, Meryl and John from her first marriage to Kurt Salzinger, grandchildren Sanjay, Penelope, Tova, Dev, Olivia and Adrian, stepdaughters Natalia and Nadia, brother Robert Hamburger, and colleague and dear friend Richard Feldman. Memorial, Noon - 2pm, Sunday, February 9 at Riverside Chapel, 180 West 76th Street. Shiva at the loft, Sunday 6-8pm and Monday 5-8pm.



