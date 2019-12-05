Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Smith Dean. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1923 - 2019

Suzanne Smith Dean, 96, of East Orleans, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1923 in New York City, daughter of Dorothy Bostwick Smith Campbell and W.T. Sampson Smith, Sr. Mrs. Dean spent her early years in that city attending Shipley School and Miss Hewett's Classes. She was a member of the Red Cross Nurses' Aid Corps and later volunteered at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. She was married at St. Thomas Church in Gilbertsville, NY in September 1942 to Dr. John Van Benschoten Dean. Mrs. and Dr. Dean bought their home in East Orleans from Barbara and Howard Mayo, of Mayo's Duck Farm, in the late 1950s and divided their time between New York and Cape Cod. Mrs. Dean spent many of her later years living in Cooperstown, NY and Siesta Key, FL where she worked as a docent at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium until she finally settled on Cape Cod eleven years ago. Mrs. Dean was a loving mother and homemaker, and a great lover of natural beauty and animals. She was an avid gardener, great reader, and loved to watch all of the birds that flocked to her feeders. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by three sons and a daughter, William Randall Dean of Ann Arbor, MI, Thomas Lockwood Dean and his wife Bonnie, of Blue Hill, ME, James Pickering Sheldon-Dean and wife Abby, of Charlotte, VT, Suzanne Bostwick Dean of Brookline, MA, six grandchildren, Zero Zachariah Dean of San Diego, CA, Jocelyn Mingrone Dean of Portland, OR, Schuyler Tremayne Dean and wife Becca of Nashville, TN, Phoebe Sampson Sheldon-Dean of Los Angeles, CA, Hannah Mehaffy Sheldon-Dean of Brooklyn, NY, Emily Bostwick Opack of Honolulu, HI, and her stepbrothers, Colin Goetze Campbell of Williamsburg, VA and Douglas Goetze Campbell of New Canaan, CT, beloved nieces Cory Smith Moffat, Robin Smith Butchard, Mercedes Rudkin Gotwald and extended family and friends. Sampson Smith, Jr., and step-brothers Robert Goetze Campbell, Frederick Goetze Campbell and "Skipper" Alan Goetze Campbell. There will be a Celebration of Life with family and close friends in East Orleans at 23 Duck Farm Lane on December 29th at 2PM as well as a celebration in Cooperstown, NY, TBD, in the spring/summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to the Animal Rescue League 3981 Main St., Brewster, MA 02631.

