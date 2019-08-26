WIEDEL-PACE--Suzanne. Suzanne Wiedel-Pace, born October 2nd, 1944, passed away in New York on August 20th, 2019. A graduate of Barnard College, she began her career as a journalist working domestically and in Iran, and later became a Middle East expert for Mobil Oil. She then received a MDiv from Union Theological Seminary and a MSW from Fordham University. For 30 years, she worked with vulnerable populations across New York City as a social worker and chaplain; her commitment, skill and gentle manner had an indelible impact on many lives. Suzanne was married to New York Times reporter Eric Pace from 1976 to 1986, and they had twin daughters, Lydia and Christine Pace. We remember Suzanne for her boundless compassion for those who are suffering; her deep love of animals, especially her dogs Patches, Oliver and Henry; her skilled photography; and her love of the nature of Central Park, Connecticut and Vermont, where she enjoyed long walks with family and friends. Suzanne is survived by a wide community of friends and by her mother, Monique Watson Wiedel of Redding, CT; her sister, Janine Wiedel of London; her daughters Dr. Christine Pace of Cambridge, MA, and Dr. Lydia Pace, of Brookline, MA; her sons-in-law Andy Ellner and Erik Wurster; and her grandchildren Philippa and Moses Ellner and Celia and Anders Wurster.



