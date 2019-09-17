DROGIN--Suzen Beth Stampler. A lifelong New Yorker and resident of Cold Spring, born on September 16, 1944 passed away unexpectedly in Hyannis, MA on September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerald Drogin for almost 45 years, fiercely dedicated mother to Jamie Lehman (Jeffrey), Marisa Abraham (Steve), Marcy Drogin, and Julie Drogin (Michelle); simply "Gammy" to Max Drogin, Henry and Thea Lehman, and Micah and Maya Mertz; and Punim (Dog) and Sven (cat). Born at Lenox Hill Hospital, Suzen graduated from nursing school at 18 years old and while she never practiced would use her skills to care for her family and everyone who she knew. After a myriad of careers, Suzen found her true passions later in life. First and foremost, as a mother and then a grandmother - two jobs she did better than anyone in the world. She also discovered a talent and love for construction and used those to create beautiful homes for her family to enjoy. Her 45 year marriage to Jerry was filled with happiness and joy and a shared loved of travel, theater, and spending time with family and friends. Putting everyone before herself at every step of the way, Suzen was loved and adored by everyone one who knew her and will be dearly missed. Services 12:30 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at "The Riverside" 76th Street at Amsterdam Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Dog Foundation at thegoodfoundationdog.org.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 17, 2019