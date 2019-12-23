SYBIL BERNSTEIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYBIL BERNSTEIN.
Service Information
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY
11542
(516)-676-1180
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BERNSTEIN--Sybil, of Glen Cove, NY on December 21, 2019 age 95. Beloved wife of the late Elliot. Mother of Alexander (Donna), Steven, Daniel (Dale), Adam (Alicia), The late Andrew and Eve. Also survived by five grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, one sister and one brother. Service at the Funeral Home of Dodge-Thomas, Glen Cove, Monday 11am. Interment Beth David Cemetery. Donations may be made to the: Andrew Jay Bernstein Foundation, 1 Industrial Way West Bldg., A-P, Eatontown, NJ 07724, or your local PBS station, or to one of your favorite charities. Dodgethomas.com
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.