BERNSTEIN--Sybil, of Glen Cove, NY on December 21, 2019 age 95. Beloved wife of the late Elliot. Mother of Alexander (Donna), Steven, Daniel (Dale), Adam (Alicia), The late Andrew and Eve. Also survived by five grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, one sister and one brother. Service at the Funeral Home of Dodge-Thomas, Glen Cove, Monday 11am. Interment Beth David Cemetery. Donations may be made to the: Andrew Jay Bernstein Foundation, 1 Industrial Way West Bldg., A-P, Eatontown, NJ 07724, or your local PBS station, or to one of your favorite charities. Dodgethomas.com
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 23, 2019