BERNSTEIN--Sybil, Age 95, died peacefully at home at Lands End, in Glen Cove, New York. She was born in Far Rockaway to Anna and Isadore Brenner, and grew up in Cedarhurst. Sybil graduated from Lawrence High School, and studied at Philadelphia School of Industrial Arts and University of Pennsylvania. She went on to study lighting and was a longtime member of ASID. She and her husband Elliot raised their children in Cedarhurst and Rockville Center. For the last 34 years Sybil lived in Glen Cove, New York and Marsh Harbor, Abaco, Bahamas. Sybil was predeceased by husband of 57 years, Elliot Bernstein, daughter Eve and son Andrew. She is survived by four sons, who she dearly loved: Alexander, Daniel, Steven and Adam and her daughters-in-law Donna, Dale, Alicia, her five grandchildren Rachel, Sarah, Anna Rose and her husband Patrick, Douglas and his wife Kristie, Drew and his wife Blakie, and her three great-grandchildren Ellie, Hudson, Andie and her sister Claire Brenner and brother Dr. Paul Brenner and his wife Debbie. Sybil was a well known and respected Interior Designer for 67 years. Her hundreds of clients refused to part with her, continuing to use her for redecorating current homes, new homes, weekend and vacation retreats, offices and for the homes of their children and grandchildren. Sybil designed for her neighbors, friends and businesses as far away as China and Hong Kong. Sybil retired at age 90. Sybil enjoyed staying abreast of current events and politics, cooking delicious food, reading biographies, raising beautiful flowers and vegetables in her garden and having discussions of current events, politics and philosophy with her woman's group, who met at her home most Mondays. All her life Sybil was dedicated and supportive, both personally and philanthropically, of her humanitarian, environmental, educational and political beliefs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the: Andrew J. Bernstein Foundation, 1 Industrial Way West Bldg., A-P, Eatontown, NJ 07724, or your local PBS station, or to one of your own favorite charities.



