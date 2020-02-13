Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sydell Seiden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1921 - 2020

Sydell Seiden (January 14,1921 - January 22, 2020)



Sydell Seiden (Parets) of Monroe Township, NJ died on January 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She had just celebrated her 99th birthday. Syd was the beloved mother to Lisa (Tim Owens), Jane (James Barszcz), and Peggy (Peter Bachman), and beloved grandmother to Cady Owens, Jake Barszcz, Holly Barszcz, Zoe Bachman, and Phoebe Bachman. She was predeceased by her husband Milton; sisters Charlotte Levine and Arlene Parets; and her brother, Albert Parets.



Syd grew up in Jersey City where she attended Dickinson High School. She earned her nursing degree at New Jersey State Teachers College and obtained her Masters in Public Health at Columbia University in New York City. In 1946, Sydell married Milton F. Seiden of New Brunswick.



Syd worked briefly as a public health nurse, and later as a school nurse in East Brunswick, NJ, for many years. As a school nurse, she was adored by the children she cared for.



Syd made friends wherever she went. She nurtured these friendships by always keeping in touch. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and always sent a card. When two of their daughters and their families moved out of state, she and Milton started a tradition (that has lasted thirty years) of bringing the children and grandchildren together on Cape Cod for two weeks each summer.



Sydell had a zest for life--she continued to attend the ballet, plays at Lincoln Center, NJ Symphony, and museums up until her last days. She loved fine dining, tennis, reading, and all forms of the arts. She and her late husband, Milton, traveled widely in their 65 year marriage and together they led numerous summer and semester/year-long programs to France, Spain, and Israel for Rutgers University.



Always generous to others, Syd donated to many worthy causes. She volunteered for many organizations up until her death, including Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen and HomeFront NJ. She served on the Board of the League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women, and worked with Planned Parenthood of NJ.



A lifelong learner, she audited classes at Rutgers and participated in seminars with Brandeis and Roads Scholars.



Syd was an active member of Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple in New Brunswick.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HomeFront, NJ, 1880 Princeton Ave, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 (www.homefrontnj.org), Elijah's Promise, 211 Livingston Avenue New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (https://elijahspromise.org/) or Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey (www.plannedparenthood.org).



In celebration of Syd's life, a memorial service will be held at Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple in New Brunswick, NJ on March 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Sydell Seiden (January 14,1921 - January 22, 2020)Sydell Seiden (Parets) of Monroe Township, NJ died on January 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She had just celebrated her 99th birthday. Syd was the beloved mother to Lisa (Tim Owens), Jane (James Barszcz), and Peggy (Peter Bachman), and beloved grandmother to Cady Owens, Jake Barszcz, Holly Barszcz, Zoe Bachman, and Phoebe Bachman. She was predeceased by her husband Milton; sisters Charlotte Levine and Arlene Parets; and her brother, Albert Parets.Syd grew up in Jersey City where she attended Dickinson High School. She earned her nursing degree at New Jersey State Teachers College and obtained her Masters in Public Health at Columbia University in New York City. In 1946, Sydell married Milton F. Seiden of New Brunswick.Syd worked briefly as a public health nurse, and later as a school nurse in East Brunswick, NJ, for many years. As a school nurse, she was adored by the children she cared for.Syd made friends wherever she went. She nurtured these friendships by always keeping in touch. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and always sent a card. When two of their daughters and their families moved out of state, she and Milton started a tradition (that has lasted thirty years) of bringing the children and grandchildren together on Cape Cod for two weeks each summer.Sydell had a zest for life--she continued to attend the ballet, plays at Lincoln Center, NJ Symphony, and museums up until her last days. She loved fine dining, tennis, reading, and all forms of the arts. She and her late husband, Milton, traveled widely in their 65 year marriage and together they led numerous summer and semester/year-long programs to France, Spain, and Israel for Rutgers University.Always generous to others, Syd donated to many worthy causes. She volunteered for many organizations up until her death, including Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen and HomeFront NJ. She served on the Board of the League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women, and worked with Planned Parenthood of NJ.A lifelong learner, she audited classes at Rutgers and participated in seminars with Brandeis and Roads Scholars.Syd was an active member of Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple in New Brunswick.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HomeFront, NJ, 1880 Princeton Ave, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 (www.homefrontnj.org), Elijah's Promise, 211 Livingston Avenue New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (https://elijahspromise.org/) or Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey (www.plannedparenthood.org).In celebration of Syd's life, a memorial service will be held at Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple in New Brunswick, NJ on March 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close