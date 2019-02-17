KARASYK--Sydelle Brier, Age 88, on February 15 our cherished mother passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Survived by her children Philip and Rita, their spouses Susan and Andrew, grandchildren Erik, wife Samara, Alison, Jake and Samantha. Great-grandchildren Miles and Jordan. Her loving sister Ann Brier Burnett, her family, Mark, Jennifer, Jean, Gary, Jill and their families. Steven and Peggy Ware and family. Predeceased by her husband Sam Karasyk. Syd was the heart of her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 17 at 10am, Riverside Chapel, Great Neck, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019