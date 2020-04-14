Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYDELLE ORNSTEIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORNSTEIN--Sydelle (Gottlieb), of New Rochelle, NY and Brookfield, CT, daughter of the late Ethel and Nat Gottlieb and sister of the late Dr. Marvin Gottlieb, died from the debilitating effects of dementia on April 11. Born in Brooklyn on December 20, 1931, she attended Lafayette High School and then Hunter College, where her wit and cleverness resulted in her election as President of the Freshman Class. Her career goal was to attend medical school but realizing that financial considerations precluded that, she put her energies into medical research. In 1955 when she was 23 and still working on her Bachelor's Degree, she was appointed to a PhD position as head of the Biology Lab under Dr. Ernst Wynder at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Wynder was convinced that smoking was a major factor causing lung cancer. He had statistical evidence but needed research proof to offset the vigorous denials of the tobacco companies. Sydelle and her staff, who she had hired and trained, provided that evidence by demonstrating that tobacco tars applied to laboratory mice caused tumors to form. This proof was central to Wynder's campaign and ultimately to the Surgeon General's warning regarding tobacco usage on every package of cigarettes. She also predicted that the tobacco tars entered the bloodstream and traveled through the kidneys, becoming a major causative factor in bladder cancer. Her work and the subsequent reduction in tobacco use saved untold millions of lives, one of the greatest epidemiology victories in the history of medicine. Wynder's name is in all the history books but he agreed that his efforts would not have achieved the results they did without Sydelle's work at MSKCC. When her children were grown, she had a second illustrious career as a nursery school teacher at Beth-El Synagogue in New Rochelle. No ordinary teacher, she took on any troubled or maladjusted child and worked to mainstream them. For the remainder of her life, she would meet parents who told her how she had changed their child's life. She married Herbert S. Ornstein in 1960 and moved to New Rochelle where she lovingly raised three children, Scott Ornstein, Craig Ornstein and Leigh Gold. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jennifer Ornstein, Benjamin Ornstein, Rachel Ornstein, Rhianna Gold and Evan Gold. She will be remembered by the many lives she touched, a legacy of her warmth, caring, sweetness, great humor and wit.



