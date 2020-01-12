LEONARD--Sydney Eva, a founder of the Boston Ballet School and the Boston Ballet Company died January 2, 2020, at her home in Cambridge, MA. She was 100. Miss Leonard was born September 29, 1919, in Quincy, MA. She began studying dance at five, maintaining her passion through the Great Depression. After high school, practicalities sent her to secretarial school and a job at The Atlantic Monthly magazine. She began as a subscription clerk and rose to the position of Circulation Manager before retirement. When her beloved teacher and mentor, Madam Maria Paparello retired in 1951, Sydney sustained the mission of Madam Paparello's school through a cooperative relationship with the Boston Conservatory of Music. Some years later, E. Virginia Williams recruited Miss Leonard to teach in her Malden, MA school. Their collaboration led to the establishment of the Boston Ballet School and, later, the Company. Miss Leonard worked in all aspects of the Company. She was responsible for choreography and training of literally hundreds of children for performances including the annual Nutcracker. She taught class into her late 80s. Miss Leonard is survived by her sister-in-law Ethel E. Leonard; a nephew, J. Peter Leonard; his wife, Lorraine M. DiSimone; a niece, Ellen J. Leonard, innumerable former students, dancers, friends and associates. Her parents and brother predeceased her. After retirement, the Boston Ballet School established a scholarship in her name. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Sydney E. Leonard Scholarship Fund of the Boston Ballet School, 19 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116. A celebration of Miss Leonard's life will be held in Boston in the spring.



