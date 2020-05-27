MEHL--Sydney, MD. The Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology of NYU Grossman School of Medicine is deeply saddened by the loss of our longtime friend and colleague Sydney Mehl, MD. An astute and caring physician who was beloved by his patients, colleagues, trainees and staff, Dr. Mehl made an indelible impact on countless lives with his humility and humanism. An expert in electrocardiography, his colleagues often joked that new ECG- reading software should be judged by comparison to Dr. Mehl. Despite a formal education self-described as light, Dr. Mehl was a genuine intellectual with wide-ranging interests. The NYU Langone Health community extends its deepest condolences to his wife Nancy, daughter Jaclyn and the extended family. Glenn I. Fishman, MD, Director, Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology of NYU Grossman School of Medicine.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store