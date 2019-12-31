ATKINS--Sylvia. The Board and staff of Lincoln Center Theater were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sylvia Atkins, mother of our beloved Honorary Trustee, Daryl Roth. Sylvia loved the theater and came to all our plays. Warm, kind and always elegant, she was a lively presence in our audience, and we shall miss her very much. We send our heartfelt condolences to Daryl, Steven, Amanda and Jordan and to her entire family. Eric M. Mindich, Chairman Andre Bishop, Producing Artistic Director
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 31, 2019