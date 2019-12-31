|
ATKINS--Sylvia Connie. died peacefully on December 29, 2019, just days shy of her 98th birthday. She was born January 15, 1922 to Miriam and Samuel Orenstein in Paterson, NJ, the adored younger sister of Harry, Isadore and Jake. Sylvia was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. Cherished by her children: Daryl Roth (Steven); Dale Atkins Rosen (Robert). And her grandchildren: Amanda Salzhauer (Michael); Jordan Roth (Richie Jackson); Jonathan Rosen (Tracy); and Joshua Rosen (Yael). And her 11 great- grandchildren: Rebecca, Abigail, Emily Salzhauer; Jackson Wong, Levi Roth; Ross, Maya Rosen; Eitan, Eli, Asher, Ayla Rosen. Sylvia attended Passaic High School, Purdue University, and the University of Connecticut. She met Jerry Atkins, the love of her life, while in grammar school, and they were together from then on. They were happily married for 52 years until his death in 1994. During World War II, before Jerry was shipped overseas, she served as a driver at the Air Force bases where he was stationed, so they could stay together. After the war, they settled in Wayne, NJ where they raised their family and Sylvia became active in many organizations including The Pompton Lakes Jewish Center, UJA, Hadassah, and Barnert Hospital. Her commitment to charitable organizations continued throughout her long life. She was a great dancer, and was known for her stunning sense of style. She loved fashion, art, music and theatre, and her passion for jewelry became her business, designing and sourcing beautiful pieces for decades. She traveled the world and was happiest being by the ocean. Her appreciation of all these wonderful pursuits is part of the legacy she leaves to her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Sylvia loved being with people and celebrating life. She made new friends wherever she went and shared her enthusiasm for life with them. Our indomitable, forever-young Sylvia, inspired people of all generations. Her adventurous, fun loving spirit was contagious. Sylvia was an iconic woman, ahead of her time: creative, curious, brave, and beautiful. She lived her life to the fullest. We all have been blessed by having her in our lives. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Israel, 112 East 75th Street, NYC, Tuesday, December 31, 11:00am. The funeral service can be accessed at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 31 and thereafter at templeisraelnyc.org. Donations in memory of Sylvia Atkins can be directed to: Weill Cornell Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic. Checks made payable to Weill Cornell Medicine, memo: Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic/Dr. Isaacson, 428 E. 72nd St., Suite 400, NY, NY 10021 or online at give.nyp.org, or National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, 36 Battery Place, NY, NY 10280 or nytf.org/donate/, or any organization dear to your heart.
