ATKINS--Sylvia Connie. Our dearest Sylvia, We miss you already. We are heartbroken that you left us but we know you will soon be dancing with Jerry. On behalf of all your many friends in New York, Florida, New Jersey and around the world, we want you to know how you have enriched our lives with your intelligence, sense of style and, mostly, the fun and good times we shared. You will forever be in our hearts. With Love, Patti