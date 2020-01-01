SYLVIA ATKINS

Obituary
ATKINS - Sylvia Connie. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Sylvia Connie Atkins, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends Daryl and Steven Roth, who have long demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Jewish community and continue to strengthen our ability to serve people in need. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Daryl and Steven; to their children; and to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 1, 2020
