ATKINS--Sylvia. Albert Einstein College of Medicine mourns the loss of Sylvia Atkins, beloved long-time member of the Einstein Women's Division, who passed away on December 29, 2019. Sylvia was a steadfast supporter of science and medicine. We extend our deepest sympathy to Sylvia's family, including her beloved daughters, Daryl Roth and Dale Atkins Rosen, who continue their mother's legacy as supporters of Einstein through its Women's Division. Gordon F. Tomaselli, M.D., Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 3, 2020