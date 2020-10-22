SYLVIA CLINE

CLINE--Sylvia Ann (Good) Dr. Sylvia Ann (Good) Cline, age 91 of Wayland, formerly of Manhattan, NY, died peacefully at her home on October 18, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Sylvia is survived by her three children, Sherrill Cline of Sudbury, MA; James Cline of Washington D.C.; and Hollis Cline of Solana Beach, CA. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Rose Aria Malinow and Laszlo Cline as well as her nieces and nephew. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Leslie W. Cline, Jr., in 2017. Services and burial at Mount Wadsworth Cemetery, Sudbury, MA will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sylvia's name to the Central Park Conservancy, 14 East 60th Street, New York, New York 10022.





