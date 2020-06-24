Or Copy this URL to Share

COHEN--Sylvia. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Sylvia Cohen, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our friends Robert and Louise Cohen. Her legacy lives on in their unwavering commitment of leadership and generosity within the Jewish community. We extend our deepest condolences to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





