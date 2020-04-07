DETKIN--Sylvia J. August 31, 1927 - April 5, 2020. One of the most stylish women ever, Sylvia died peacefully after a long illness. Daughter of (late) Anna Berman and (late) Jack Berman, beloved wife of Paul, loving sister of Marlene Zamari, mother of Marjorie Detkin- Feldman (Fred), Barbara Kikoler (David) and Peter Detkin (Michelle.) Cherished grandmother of five, great- grandmother of two. Graveside services are private, date for memorial service to be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to . For further information contact Riverside Nassau North Chapels 516-487-9600.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2020