FENDEL--Sylvia, suddenly on July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Yale Fendel and the late Max Rosenbach. Devoted mother of Alyson Fendel and Richard Breier, Audrey and the late Bruce Fendell. Loving stepmother of Simon and Gayle, Philip and Wendy, David and Ann Rosenbach, and Marsha and David Panzer. Glamorous grandmother of Samuel and Yuli, Rachel and Jonathan, Harris, Ari and Daniela, Amy and Heath, Benjamin and Stephanie, Melissa and Jonathan, Ariel, Bennett, Diana and Brian, and Michael and Alanna. Adoring great- grandmother of five. Service Sunday, July 28, 11am at "The Riverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave. Donations in her memory may be made to: The Bruce Fendell Scholarship at Two Ten Footwear Foundation, www.twoten.org
Published in The New York Times on July 27, 2019