1926 - 2020

Fields, Sylvia, age 93 passed away on February 12, 2020. Sylvia struggled with her health over the past five years, but true to her formidable spirit, she fought every step of the way until she finally succumbed to respiratory failure. She will be remembered for her love of her family, her vivacious personality, her sharp wit and her love of golf and tennis.



Sylvia was the beloved wife of the late Nat Fields, devoted father of Robert (Barbara) Fields of Calabasas, CA and Ellen Fields (Jeffrey Wolfson) of New Rochelle, NY; loving grandmother of Andrea and Jonathan Fields and Mackenzie and Savannah Wolfson. Memorial contributions may be made to The or Susan G. Komen Foundation.