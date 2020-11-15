1/1
SYLVIA FUHRMAN
FUHRMAN--Sylvia H. Sylvia Howard Fuhrman dies at 101; Assistant Secretary-General, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the United Nations International School. A driving force in the growth and development of the United Nations International School (UNIS), Mrs. Fuhrman dedicated her life to the world-renowned institution. She was appointed to her position as Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for UNIS by Secretary-General U-Thant in 1967. She held that position for 45 years. During her tenure, she spearheaded UNIS' Development Fund. As the primary fund- raiser for the school, she found a seat at the table in boardrooms, in diplomatic circles with world leaders and top-level foundations, always with grace and elegance. She focused on finding a physical home for the school, which resulted in the creation of a unique learning environment for thousands of children from around the world. She helped curate opportunities for students to meet with world leaders, attend historic events, and graduate in the UN General Assembly Hall. Mrs. Fuhrman represented six Secretaries-General and served as a liaison between governments. Well-known and respected throughout the UN Secretariat, she was truly a giant in the lives of so many people. Mrs. Fuhrman is survived by her daughter Leni Fuhrman and son-in-law Charles DeFanti. To make a donation in memory of Mrs. Fuhrman, please visit: https://www.unis.org/giving/make-a-gift or contact Michelle Bertrand at 212-584-3142.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
