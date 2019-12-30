1933 - 2019

New York--Sylvia Kornfeld (nee Horwitz), died peacefully on December 29th, 2019. She was born May 25, 1933, in Florence, Italy to Henry and Annelotte (Abt) Horwitz. The family escaped from Europe in 1939 and settled in New York. Sylvia was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Cherished by her children: Judy Baumgarten (Joseph) and Warren Kornfeld (Cathy) and her daughter-in-law Shona. And her grandchildren: Emily (Russell); Suzanne Baumgarten Rein (Gil); Jocelyn Baumgarten (Craig); Mimi, Alex, and Ellie. Sylvia graduated from Queens College. She met Henry Kornfeld on a blind date and and they were happily married for 52 years until Henry's death in 2008. After living for several years in Flushing, they bought a house in East Norwich, Long Island and lived there for 45 years. Sylvia lived her last years in North Shore Towers. For much of her career, Sylvia was assistant to the Director of Development at CW Post College. She and Henry loved to travel, garden and spend as much time as they could with their grandchildren. Her appreciation for travel and family is part of the legacy she leaves to her family. Sylvia loved being with people and celebrating life. We all have been blessed by having her in our lives. Funeral Services will be held at Gutterman's Funeral Home in Woodbury, Long Island Tuesday, December 31st, 10:00am.