LESTER--Sylvia. The staff and trustees of Northwell Health mourn the loss of Life Trustee Sylvia Lester, a dedicated benefactor and patient advocate. Sylvia and her late husband, Dr. Louis Lester were vital supporters of Northwell. The Sylvia and Louis Lester Meditation Suite, Sylvia Lester Patient and Family Centered Care, cardiology, and surgery endowments were only part of the contributions they made over the last 57 years. Sylvia became the first volunteer and founder of the Auxiliary of North Shore University Hospital the day before it opened in 1953. She served for nearly 100,000 hours in various roles, such as President, Fundraiser, and Event Coordinator. She viewed her most important role to be a mentor to new volunteers. Sylvia would tell them the greatest pride is being able to say, "I helped to bridge the gap, for a patient on this day." We extend our heartfelt condolences to her children, Dr. Robert Lester and Diane Barone, her five grandchildren and their spouses, and five great-grandchildren. Michael A. Epstein, Chairman, Board of Trustees Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store