SYLVIA LESTER

LESTER--Sylvia M., of Great Neck, NY and Jupiter, FL died peacefully at her Florida home on June 9th. She was 99 years old. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Dr. Louis J. Lester, a prominent New York surgeon. Sylvia was born in Philadelphia, PA and attended Temple University, where she earned a teaching degree. She worked for nearly 70 years as a "professional" volunteer at North Shore Hospital, in Manhasset, NY (aka Northwell Health). The Hospital was her passion, and her contributions to both the Auxiliary and Administration were immeasurable. She was the first volunteer to join the Hospital when it opened its doors in 1953, and she made its growth and development her life's work. Two accomplishments stand out among so many. Nearly 40 years ago, she saw the need for more patient and family centered care, and created the Department of Patient Relations. Initially an all-volunteer operation, it now employs nearly 20 paid workers as well as approximately 60 trained volunteers. The Department bears her name and is known as the Sylvia M. Lester Patient & Family Centered Care Department. She and her husband, Dr. Lester, also donated the Hospital's Meditation Suite, a welcoming place for patients and families from all different faiths. The idea, which was born when Mrs. Lester encountered an individual crying in the stairwell, provides a safe place where people can go for respite and prayer. During her lifetime, Mrs. Lester was the recipient of countless awards from the Hospital, her peers and the community. She was the first non-medical person to receive the North Shore Medical Staff Award for promoting better patient, doctor and hospital communication. She was honored with a Congressional Achievement Award which recognized her outstanding volunteer service and commitment to the enhancement of life for the people of Long Island. She received both the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council Teddy Roosevelt Award and the Eleanor Roosevelt Award from the Commission on Women's Equality. She was also named as a Lifetime Trustee of North Shore Hospital. She is survived by two children, Diane Lester Barone and Dr. Robert Lester. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grand- children. There will be a graveside ceremony on Sunday, June 14th at 11am in the Temple Beth-El section of Beth Moses Cemetery on Pinelawn Road. Donations in her memory should be made to the Patient & Family Centered Care Department at North Shore Hospital, Manhasset, NY.





