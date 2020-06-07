LIEF--Sylvia Nestel, better known as Ginger Lief, died on Thursday, June 4th, 2020, her 88th birthday. She died due to complications from COVID-19. After living in Manhattan for forty years, Ginger moved to Delray Beach, FL in 2014. She is pre-deceased by her adored husband Robert Weill Lief in 1994 and by her beloved son Steven Mark Lief in 2017. She is the treasured mother to James Scott Lief (Cathy Berson Lief) of Wellington, FL and Johanna Lief-Socolow (John Miller Socolow) of South Salem, NY. Second mother to Mark (Tiger) Locks of Palm Beach, FL. Sister to Evelyn Kay. Grandmother of Justin Lief, Lauren Feldman (Max Feldman), Jake, Alison and Sam Socolow and Bobby and Wyatt Lief. Great-grand- mother to Audrey Feldman. Ginger graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn and from the New York School of Interior Design. Ginger was a talented painter, sculptor and interior designer and she was a partner of the New York Interior Design firm Kupin/Lief Associates. She married at age 19 to the love of her life and shared a life filled with fun, travels and their three children. She cherished and devoted herself to her family. She will be deeply missed.





