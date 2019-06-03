Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA LISMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LISMAN--Sylvia S. Slipped away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Manhattan home she enjoyed for well over sixty years. Just days before, Sylvia celebrated her 99th birthday surrounded by immediate family members who are a living testament to a life of love, commitment and humor. Sylvia was the beloved mother of Richard D. Lisman and Jane Lisman Katz; a one-of-a-kind grandmother to Hilary Bogert McKown (Alex), Cyrena Bogert Fink (Geoffrey), James Katz (Rebecca Kirszner), Emily Katz (Dennis Potter), and step-grandmother to Henry and Daisy Hackett; as well as the great-grandmother of Brigitte, Chloe, Charlotte, Jacob, Lucas and Naomi. Sylvia will be remembered for her big heart, quick (and at times outrageous) wit, and a handbag overflowing with Hershey's Kisses. Alongside her late husband, Jack, she quietly demonstrated the meaning of genuine philanthropy by traveling overseas each year for decades to provide medical aid through such private service organizations as the "SS Hope". Whether geographically or in human relationships, Sylvia saw no boundaries between herself and others, which is why her phone never stopped ringing and why she was beloved by all who knew her. Although the funeral service is private, friends are welcome to contact Sylvia's son or daughter for information about visiting this week. Donations in her memory can be made to "The Orbital Disease Education and Research Foundation" (addressed to: A. Pearson, Goldman Sachs & Co., 200 West St., 39th Floor, New York, NY 10282), an organization established by a devoted patient in Jack's honor that his son, Richard has continued.



Published in The New York Times on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close