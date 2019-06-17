MILES--Sylvia. Few people go beyond sui generis... but you were incomparable! Smart, outrageous, courageous. The darling of the New York avantgarde for three decades and you may have crashed a party (or ten) but most of them were by invitation because your presence "made a party". Sylvia: well-read, opinionated, thoughtful about the world of art, politics and the performing arts. You applied your artistic sensibilities to your hand-painted, hand-created collage greeting cards/birthday cards. When you spotted a young companion in the arms of Rudolf Nureyev, who you wanted to "try", Nureyev had no chance! Your misbehavior was notorious but only for your own pleasure, not to shock. You saw something you wanted. You wanted a taste of the world (literally and figuratively)! About a year and a half ago, we received your note saying "Sorry I didn't get back to you, was out for an "old-age" tune-up... Time for a Yenta Center like the old days... everyone is so dreary. Love Sylvia." Sylvia, you were never, ever dreary. We miss you. The Gershons (Myrna & Freddie)



