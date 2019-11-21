RABINOWITZ--Sylvia "Simmy". Passed away on November 17, 2019, 10 days shy of her 91st birthday. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Sy. Survived by her children, Stew (Emily) and Ellen (David), five adored grandchildren, Matt, Keith, Rachel (Jake), Sam and Julia, and countless lifelong friends. Simmy was a selfless, loving woman, canasta card sharp, swinging lindy-hopper, and stealth feminist. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 21, 2019