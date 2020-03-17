Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia (nee David) Ringel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1928 - 2020

Sylvia Ringel (nee David) Obituary



She lived at Brandywine Living at Voorhees, NJ- She passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice, Voorhees. She was 91years of age.

Sylvia was born on November 25, 1928 in the Bronx, N.Y., to David and Rae David of Janina and Volos, Greece, respectively.

Her formative years were influenced by the Greek Sephardic Community which brought her to enjoy cooking and baking the Greek specialties that she had at home.

Through a "blind date", Sylvia met Samuel Ringel, her husband and life partner of nearly 68 years.After their marriage she worked at Michigan State University in the registrar's office while her husband pursued a PhD. They forged many lifelong friendships while in Michigan.

Sylvia enjoyed participating in and organizing many social gatherings with her "cousins by the dozens".

She was a graduate of Walton High School and worked as a bookkeeper for a dealer in Manhattan who specialized in electronic appliances.

Also in Manhattan she worked as a buyer for Macys in women's fashion.

As a young adult she truly enjoyed the cultural offerings of NYC, especially theater, art, and dance. This was the beginning of a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

Settling in White Meadow Lake, Rockaway, NJ, she raised her three sons. Sylvia was a long standing resident of White Meadow Lake and Tamarac, FL where Sylvia and Sam moved due to her parents needing assistance,

Sylvia was active in the Jewish community and worked at the Jewish Federation of Greater Metro West NJ. In Tamarac Sylvia worked at Temple Beth Torah. She also served as president and membership chair of Brandeis Women's Organization of Broward County.Her independent drive lead her to develop her own bookkeeping and computer education services.

Sylvia enjoyed travel to Europe, Central America, Israel and throughout the USA. As well as, nature hikes, antiquing, furniture restoration and sewing. She will always be remembered for her innate inquisitiveness and rapid assimilation of various skillsets, but most of all for her kindness and love.

Sylvia is survived by her sons David (Judy), Jonathan (Cary), and Alan.

Grandchildren: Matty (Brian) Brazeal, Jared (Alexa), Michelle (David Ross) and Aaron.

Graveside services were at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.

