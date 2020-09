Or Copy this URL to Share

SANDERS--Sylvia Nancy, died August 22, 2020. She was 87. She graduated from Weequahic High in Newark, NJ. She went to Emory University, became a registered nurse and earned a masters degree from Adelphi University. Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jay. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, classical music and was an avid gardener.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store