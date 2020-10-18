1/
SYLVIA SCHWARTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SYLVIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHWARTZ--Sylvia, of Brooklyn and Great Neck, NY. Beloved wife of Rudolph and loving sister to Edith, Bob and Muriel, mother to Barbara Fishman, grandmother to Michael Fishman and Kate Dempsey and Peter and Dara Fishman, loving great- grandmother to Nina, Charlie, Talya, June and Oscar. She died peacefully at 101 years of age. Sylvia danced her way through life and left smiles wherever she went. A family graveside funeral was held on October 16 and, in an abundance of caution, no shiva will be observed. Donations may be made to Rabbi Widom's Discretionary Fund Temple Emanuel of Great Neck.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved