SYLVIA SCHWARTZ

SCHWARTZ--Sylvia, of Brooklyn and Great Neck, NY. Beloved wife of Rudolph and loving sister to Edith, Bob and Muriel, mother to Barbara Fishman, grandmother to Michael Fishman and Kate Dempsey and Peter and Dara Fishman, loving great- grandmother to Nina, Charlie, Talya, June and Oscar. She died peacefully at 101 years of age. Sylvia danced her way through life and left smiles wherever she went. A family graveside funeral was held on October 16 and, in an abundance of caution, no shiva will be observed. Donations may be made to Rabbi Widom's Discretionary Fund Temple Emanuel of Great Neck.





