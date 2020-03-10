SHIRVAN--Sylvia. The officers and members of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Home Family, note with profound sorrow the passing of our long-time supporter and wife of Jewish Home Family board member and very dear friend, Sylvia Shirvan. Sylvia and her husband's commitment to the Jewish Home spans over two decades. Their generosity leadership, guidance and philanthropy has extended to many Jewish and communal causes. She will be missed. We extend our deepest sympathy to her beloved husband Stanley, her children Mark and Amy, Neil and Lisa, Dawn, her grandchildren, and her entire family. May her memory be for a blessing. Carol K. Silberstein, Chair Carol Silver Elliott, Pres. & CEO



