SYLVIA WEAVER
WEAVER--Sylvia Babcock. It is with profound sadness that we announce the July 1, 2020 passing of Sylvia Babcock Weaver, 94. She died at home of natural causes, under the loving care of her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Peter Zaccagnino. Sylvia was born in New York City on November 22, 1925. She is the daughter of F. Huntington Babcock, and Dorothy Doubleday Babcock, and granddaughter of Frank Nelson Doubleday. She attended Vassar College, class of '46. Her first husband was Henry W. Taft, grandnephew of President William Howard Taft, and they had three children, Charlotte, Hal, and Laurie. She was predeceased by her husband of thirty-five years, Ken Damon, with whom she lived in St. John, USVI. She will be missed by her children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grand- children, and a loving community of friends.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
