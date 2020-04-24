Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Y Matthew. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1931 - 2020

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to mourn the passing of Sylvia Yvonne Coakley Matthew (89). The oldest child of Wilfred Stanley Sr. & Naomi Merle Coakley of Lewis Street (both deceased), Sylvia was born in Nassau, Bahamas on January 14th, 1931.



From early on, she showed academic promise and excelled in school. After high school graduation, Sylvia then enrolled in The Bahamas Teacher's College to pursue a career as an educator. Sylvia then set the pace for the rest of her siblings when she left The Bahamas to enroll in Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. There, she pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Humanities and involved herself in the life of the university. She was a member of the Fisk University Choir and pledged in her beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, in which she remained an active member of this Sorority right up to her death.



She furthered her education by obtaining three Masters in education and library science and spent a year and a half at Brooklyn Law School. Sylvia spent her entire professional life as an educator in the NYC Public School System, in which she combined her love of teaching and sharing knowledge with her students. Over the course of her career, Sylvia served as the school librarian at Junior High Schools 35 and 57 in Brooklyn. In July 1996, Sylvia retired as a senior librarian from John Dewey High School after decades of dedicated service.



Post-retirement, Sylvia founded the Friday Night Book Club which met each month to read and discuss the book chosen for that month. She enjoyed it tremendously and in this way, she continued her love affair with books right up to the end of her life.



In addition to her activity in Delta Sigma Theta, Sylvia was a devoted member of her community and church. She attended the Union United Methodist Church in Brooklyn where she was a faithful and active member for more than 60 years. Sylvia brought each of her children a saving faith in Jesus Christ. She also served as a Member of the Board of Trustees, including serving a term as Chair. She led the United Methodist Women for nearly a decade, served as Superintendent of the Sunday School, and even after she retired from that position, she continued to teach a Sunday School class right up to the time of her death.



She is predeceased by her husband Dr. Robert Matthew, and Siblings: Alma Cartwright and Wilfred Coakley Jr.

She is survived by her children: Mr. Daniel (Deirdre) Matthew, Dr. Allan (Maxine) Matthew and Robin Matthew, Esq.

Grandchildren: Sumari & Juanita Matthew and Alana & Faith Matthew

Sisters & Brothers: Hyacinth Saunders-Burnside, Dorothy Coakley, Marina Sands, Dr. John (Tordis) Coakley, Wyatt Johnson, Stephen (Irene-deceased) Coakley, Ellen (Brian) Serville, and Hubert Sands.

