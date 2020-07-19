1958 - 2020

Tadeusz Dziemianczyk, 61, of Commack, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 with his beloved wife by his side.



Tadeusz was born on December 26, 1958, in Tchew, Poland to Stanislaw and Maria (Bak) Dziemianczyk. He married his loving wife, Malgorzata on August 21, 1982 in Olszyny, Poland.



Tadeusz was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, he always put others before himself. He will always be remembered for his fair, kind and compassionate nature, he always did the right thing. Tadeusz worked at United Rentals and recently celebrated his 20 year work anniversary.



Tadeusz Dziemianczyk is survived by his mother, Maria Dziemianczyk; his wife Malgorzata; his son Krzysztof and his wife Leah along with his beautiful granddaughter Emilia; his daughter Joanna and her fiancé Scott Mills; and his son Wojciech.



Tadeusz is preceded by his father, Stanislaw Dziemianczyk.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm at Commack Abbey.



Funeral services will be held at Christ the King Church in Commack on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please keep Tadeusz and his family in your prayers.

