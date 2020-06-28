KARET--Tamar, an active voice for women in publishing, died suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Highgate, London, on her 78th birthday on June 20, 2020. Tamar was a key player in Kingsgate Place Women's Centre in the early 1970s, the first women's centre in Britain, which worked to promote the legal rights of women, a member of Women in Media, and co-founder in 1979 of Women in Publishing. She was the editor of Buzz, the journal of the Highgate Society from 2010, until the time of her death, and was a well-known character in Highgate affairs throughout the latter part of her life. Tamar Karet, (nee Roberta Tamar Greenhauff), was born in Queens, New York and graduated from Skidmore College, Saratoga, NY. Shortly after graduation she moved to Amsterdam with her first husband, the son of the celebrated Hungarian photographer Ata Kando, with whom she remained close for the rest of her life. After the divorce, she moved to Hampstead in London where she began a career in publishing, working for Calder & Boyars, specializing in translations and foreign rights. She later was co-founder of the book packaging company, Genesis. In her retirement, she moved to Highgate, where she soon became active in the community, finding a niche at Buzz. An ever-restless and curious soul, Tamar traveled widely over the course of her life, braving hippos and crocodiles on the Orange River in Namibia as well as adventures in many other countries including Hungary, where she was amused to find herself thought of as the Countess Kando. She is survived by her husband, David Shelbourn, her two sisters, Susan Singer and Jill Brown, as well as her nieces, Sharon Singer and Sara Singer and nephews Steven Singer, Alexander Brown and Gabriel Brown. Burial will take place in Highgate Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store