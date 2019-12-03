BAUMGOLD--Tamara R. December 1, 2019. Daughter of Mark Riwlin and Deborah Shalit Riwlin, she was born in Zurich in 1919. She was the beloved sister of Miriam Hacker. Tamar lived in Berlin, Paris, London, Antwerp, Israel, Stamford and New York. During WWII, she was an ambulance driver in London, where she met her husband Theodore, who served in the Office of Strategic Services. Tamar is survived by her four children, Shula, Jesse, Dina Farhi, Martin, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 3, 2019