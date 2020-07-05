TAUBE HAIGHT

HAIGHT--Taube E., passed away peacefully on June 8 in New York City at age 94 with all three of her daughters by her side. Born in Latvia and raised in South Africa, Taube traveled the world in her 20s. Portable Olivetti typewriter in tow, she worked for the United Nations in Rome, London, and Montreal. Aboard a USA-bound freighter she met the ship's first mate and a three- year courtship ensued. They married and settled in Manhattan's Tudor City, near the UN Secretariat. After her husband's untimely death in 1973, Taube earned her BA, completed MBA coursework, and embarked on a new career, eventually becoming a vice president at Manufacturers Hanover, all while raising her school-age daughters. She left the bank in her 60s, worked another 20 years in real estate, and "retired" at age 85. All who knew and loved Taube admired her intelligence, generosity, style, and adventurous spirit. Taube lived independently and remained young in mind and heart until the very end. She read The New York Times from cover to cover every day and was always up on the latest doings in her beloved New York City. Predeceased by husband Capt. Stanley Reed Haight, Jr. and brother Simon. Survived by her daughters and their husbands Karen (Laurence), Margaret (Steven), and Laura (Andrew); grandchildren Celeste, Spyder, and Schuyler; and extended family and friends. We love and miss her deeply. Donations may be made to Tudor City Greens, Inc., 5 Tudor City Place #1-E, NYC 10017.





