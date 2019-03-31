Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TEPLEY RACHMEL. View Sign

RACHMEL--Tepley Hannah, died unexpectedly on March 28, 2019, at the age of twenty months, from complications arising from a virus. A curious adventurer and young activist, Tepley's short time on this Earth brought sunshine and love to all those she touched. Eponymous with her mother's maiden name and known to many as "Muffin" and "Nugget," Tepley is the daughter of Allison Tepley and Nir Rachmel, and was born July 8, 2017 in New York City. She is celebrated by maternal grandparents Lynn McGee, Steve Tepley and Margaret Nunley, and paternal grandmother Shlomit Rachmel. She is preceded in death by paternal grandfather Avinoam Rachmel and maternal step-grandfather Ted McGee. Tepley is also celebrated by aunts and uncles, Lauren and Hoyt Sloan, Anat and Uzi Zonthe, Asaf and Naama Rachmel, as well as cousins and many, many friends. Tepley attended Trinity Preschool where she spread her light and joy to all. A celebration of Tepley's life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 3:00pm, at St. Paul's Chapel of Trinity Church, 209 Broadway, and laid to rest at Trinity Church Cemetery and Mausoleum, 770 Riverside Drive. The family will sit shiva at their home, beginning after the interment, for seven days. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, to honor and celebrate Tepley's beautiful life, donations may be made in her name to Trinity Church to support their values of faith, integrity, inclusiveness, compassion, social justice and stewardship that Tepley embraced, or simply live one day with pure joy in your heart like Tepley lived each day.





