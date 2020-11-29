GALLAGHER--Terence. Calvary Hospital is deeply saddened by the death of Terence Gallagher. Terry served with distinction for more than two decades on the Hospital and Calvary Fund boards. Terry also served admirably on numerous other boards and was honored by many of them for his unwavering support and commitment. Terry was well known for his pioneering work in corporate governance and his support of Calvary's mission. His generosity allowed us to establish The Dawn Greene Hospice in Manhattan. A humble and soft-spoken man, Terry was a member of the Knights of Malta. He lived his life with purpose, faith and conviction. We send our sincere condolences to his wife, Barbara, and his entire family. He will be profoundly missed. Thomas J. Fahey, Jr., MD, Chairman, Calvary Hospital Board; Carlos M. Hernandez, Chairman, Calvary Fund Board; Frank A. Calamari, President & CEO, Calvary Hospital





