Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERENCE MANSFIELD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANSFIELD--Terence G. Longtime President and CEO of the National Magazine Company Ltd., Hearst's International Publishing Arm in the U.K., passed away. Terence G. Mansfield, the former president and CEO of the National Magazine Company Ltd. died March 28 in London. He was 81. Mansfield was awarded Britain's royal CBE in 2002 for his service to the magazine industry and was the first non-American to serve on Hearst's board of directors. "Terry was a brilliant global strategist and valued member of our board and extended corporate family," said Steven R. Swartz, president and chief executive officer of Hearst. "His passion and commitment to build the Hearst brand abroad were integral to our international growth." "Terry was an international publishing icon," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., executive vice chairman and former chief executive officer of Hearst. "His career spanned half a century and included magazine publishing activities in almost 40 countries. As the first non-American director on Hearst's board, Terry brought a global perspective that few could match. His excitement about the business was infectious and eternal." "Terry was one of the best judges and coaches of editorial talent that I have known," said Gilbert C. Maurer, director and former chief operating officer of Hearst. "As a result, Hearst U.K.'s magazine titles were among the best in the nation. Talents like his are rare, and the magazine industry will miss him." Mansfield served in Britain's Royal Air Force for two years, stationed on Christmas Island in the Pacific, where he worked within the Forces Broadcasting Service. He began his 50-year career in advertising and publishing in 1961 at Conde Nast, where he worked as an assistant advertising manager and sales rep on Photography, House & Gardens, Wine & Food, Men in Vogue and Vogue magazines. In 1966, he moved to Queen magazine, where he stayed for three years before Queen was acquired by National Magazine Company in 1969. While at National Magazine Company, he had ascending advertising sales roles at Harper's BAZAAR, which became Harper's & Queen when the two magazines merged. He rose to become the magazine's publisher for five years, before being promoted to a succession of management roles in the company. He was named president and CEO in 2002, following a decades-long tenure as managing director of National Magazine Company. Though he retired officially in 2003, he remained a consultant to Hearst, focusing on new business development and scouting young talent across the U.K. and in Europe. Mansfield was also a member of Hearst's board of directors for almost 10 years, starting in 1993. In taking on Hearst board duties, Mansfield became the first non-American to be so appointed in the corporation's then 106-year-old history. Along the way, Mansfield also served as chairman of COMAG U.K., a partnership between Hearst and Conde Nast and the U.K.'s largest magazine distribution company, for eight years, starting in 1984. He once calculated that over the course of his career in magazines, he had conducted business in at least 38 countries. Mansfield received numerous civic and industry honors, including the Freedom of the City of London award, the accolade of Publishing Personality of the Year and, in 2001, the Marcus Morris Award in recognition of his outstanding career contributions to magazine publishing. His greatest honor came in 2002, when Britain designated him a royal Commander of the British Empire (CBE). He is survived by his wife, Helen, two daughters, Victoria and Anna, and their respective families.



MANSFIELD--Terence G. Longtime President and CEO of the National Magazine Company Ltd., Hearst's International Publishing Arm in the U.K., passed away. Terence G. Mansfield, the former president and CEO of the National Magazine Company Ltd. died March 28 in London. He was 81. Mansfield was awarded Britain's royal CBE in 2002 for his service to the magazine industry and was the first non-American to serve on Hearst's board of directors. "Terry was a brilliant global strategist and valued member of our board and extended corporate family," said Steven R. Swartz, president and chief executive officer of Hearst. "His passion and commitment to build the Hearst brand abroad were integral to our international growth." "Terry was an international publishing icon," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., executive vice chairman and former chief executive officer of Hearst. "His career spanned half a century and included magazine publishing activities in almost 40 countries. As the first non-American director on Hearst's board, Terry brought a global perspective that few could match. His excitement about the business was infectious and eternal." "Terry was one of the best judges and coaches of editorial talent that I have known," said Gilbert C. Maurer, director and former chief operating officer of Hearst. "As a result, Hearst U.K.'s magazine titles were among the best in the nation. Talents like his are rare, and the magazine industry will miss him." Mansfield served in Britain's Royal Air Force for two years, stationed on Christmas Island in the Pacific, where he worked within the Forces Broadcasting Service. He began his 50-year career in advertising and publishing in 1961 at Conde Nast, where he worked as an assistant advertising manager and sales rep on Photography, House & Gardens, Wine & Food, Men in Vogue and Vogue magazines. In 1966, he moved to Queen magazine, where he stayed for three years before Queen was acquired by National Magazine Company in 1969. While at National Magazine Company, he had ascending advertising sales roles at Harper's BAZAAR, which became Harper's & Queen when the two magazines merged. He rose to become the magazine's publisher for five years, before being promoted to a succession of management roles in the company. He was named president and CEO in 2002, following a decades-long tenure as managing director of National Magazine Company. Though he retired officially in 2003, he remained a consultant to Hearst, focusing on new business development and scouting young talent across the U.K. and in Europe. Mansfield was also a member of Hearst's board of directors for almost 10 years, starting in 1993. In taking on Hearst board duties, Mansfield became the first non-American to be so appointed in the corporation's then 106-year-old history. Along the way, Mansfield also served as chairman of COMAG U.K., a partnership between Hearst and Conde Nast and the U.K.'s largest magazine distribution company, for eight years, starting in 1984. He once calculated that over the course of his career in magazines, he had conducted business in at least 38 countries. Mansfield received numerous civic and industry honors, including the Freedom of the City of London award, the accolade of Publishing Personality of the Year and, in 2001, the Marcus Morris Award in recognition of his outstanding career contributions to magazine publishing. His greatest honor came in 2002, when Britain designated him a royal Commander of the British Empire (CBE). He is survived by his wife, Helen, two daughters, Victoria and Anna, and their respective families. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close