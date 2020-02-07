McCARTHY--Terence A., of Cohasset, MA, died on February 4, 2020. Formerly of Boston, New York and Washington, DC, he was a speech writer and Public Relations executive for The New York Central System, The New York Stock Exchange, Equitable Life Insurance Co., and The Public Broadcasting System. He was principal of Agnew, Carter, McCarthy in Boston before his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marie, and their daughters Rebecca and Nora of Boston. McCarthy wished to be remembered as a "pretty good woodworker." Private services have been held. To sign a guestbook, please visit: www. mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 7, 2020