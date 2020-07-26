DI LEVA--Teresa. Teresa Di Leva, on July 9, 2020, in her 99th year. Born in Marcus Hook, PA to Calogero and Nunzia Castagna of Enna, Sicily. Terri had an angel's voice, and the courage to follow a dream that defied tradition. After working in a WWII production factory, she pursued a stage and singing career in New York City, the city she loved and lived in until her passing. She performed in hit Broadway musicals, and with touring opera companies, performing many leading soprano roles such as Tosca and Mimi in New York and in Tuscany. Until her final day, she was a passionate and intuitive voice teacher, guiding her wonderful students for over forty years. She performed in many operas and concerts with Tony, her beloved husband of 44 years. Her beauty was surpassed by her kind soul, her love of family and friends, and the compassion to help others. The third of six children, she was predeceased by beloved brothers Alberto, Vincent, Joseph, and John, and her treasured sister Marianne. She is survived by loving son Charles, his wife Leila and their children Anthony and Lilia of Washington, DC; sister-in-law Kay Castagna, and 13 nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 152 W. 71st St., New York City, 10023 on August 15, 2020 at 1pm. Another is being planned in Delaware County, PA. Those wishing to donate in her name are invited to do so to Blessed Sacrament Church, or to Director, Lucy Moses School, Kaufman Music Center, 129 W. 67th St., New York, NY 10023.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store